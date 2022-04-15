Jurgen Klopp’s message on 33rd Hillsborough anniversary

Jurgen Klopp has sent his message to supporters on the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.
Klopp, who is always an excellent orator, always speaks with compassion, empathy and understanding around the disaster and its effects on the victims’ families and survivors.
Writes the manager on this, the 33rd year since the disaster at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield:
“When speaking on this subject I am woefully inadequate to find words that properly reflect its significance. I try to leave that to others.
“But I know – because I talk to people who understand far better than me – that taking time to remember and reflect around this time is so important to the families of the victims and the survivors.
“For those who lost loved ones on that awful day, the pain will never diminish. For those who were there, who themselves were hurt or injured – or even witnessed the horror – they can never eradicate those feelings.
“So we must continue to support them and observe this anniversary in a manner which honours the memory of those we lost. But also acknowledge the courage, fortitude and reliance of the people who fought for justice in their memory for decades.
“The majority of us honoured to represent this club today can never truly comprehend the suffering, but we can express our love and our solidarity.”
- READ MORE: Hillsborough: 33 years and the anger remains
Fan Comments