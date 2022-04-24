Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool flags on sale outside the new Main Stand pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Everton – Follow the 240th Merseyside derby here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool host Everton in the 240th Merseyside derby this evening, with the Reds looking to maintain their title push at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Diaz, Origi

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan; Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison; Gray

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments