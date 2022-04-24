Liverpool host Everton in the 240th Merseyside derby this evening, with the Reds looking to maintain their title push at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Diaz, Origi

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan; Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison; Gray

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price

Our coverage updates automatically below: