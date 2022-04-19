Liverpool take on Man United in another vital Premier League clash this evening, looking to keep up the title pace. We’re live to bring you all the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Jota

Man United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Jones; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Matic, Dalot; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho

