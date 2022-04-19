Liverpool take on Man United in another vital Premier League clash this evening, looking to keep up the title pace. We’re live to bring you all the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.
Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Jota
Man United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Jones; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Matic, Dalot; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford
Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments