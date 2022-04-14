Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica: Player Ratings – What the media and statistics say

Liverpool drew 3-3 at home to Benfica in a crazy Champions League contest, with Roberto Firmino and Kostas Tsimikas standing out for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were in control of their quarter-final tie after winning 3-1 in Portugal, but they were made to work hard for their efforts.

Firmino scored twice on the night and Ibrahima Konate bagged the opener, but Alisson was also beaten on three occasions.

In the end, Liverpool progressed 6-4 on aggregate, meaning they now have a semi-final clash with Villarreal in Jurgen Klopp‘s third Champions League semi-final for the Reds.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Firmino (8.3) earned the best rating after the game, as he took his overall goal tally to 11 for the campaign.

The Brazilian can be criticised for sometimes being profligate in the final third, but he showed ruthlessness with both of his finishes.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt Firmino “pressed fiercely” throughout at Anfield, also hailing his “fine volley” to make it 3-1.

Meanwhile, FotMob noted that the 30-year-old had a 100 percent shot accuracy, as well as making a total of three recoveries.

In second place was Tsimikas (8.1), who won the official UEFA Man of the Match. The left-back continues to show what an excellent deputy he is to Andy Robertson.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool poses for a picture with the UEFA Playstation Player of the Match after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield on April 13, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

TIA’s James Nalton gave the Greek the Man of the Match award, saying he “would be a starter for most other teams in Europe on this form.”

Luis Diaz (7.6) completed the top three after another dazzling showing, potentially putting him in line to start against Man City this weekend.

Liverpool’s recent signing “caused Benfica all sorts of problems with his pace and directness,” according to Doyle, as his stock rises all the time.

In last place in the average ratings was Joel Matip (5.8), failing to hit top form in the absence of the rested Virgil van Dijk.

