LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Manchester United's captain Harry Maguire during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans are not taking Sadio Mane for granted – “An exceptional talent”

Sadio Mane has roared to life in the most emphatic of ways in the last few weeks for Liverpool, with five goals in his last five games duly catching everyone’s attention.

In the buildup to Tuesday’s game, Jurgen Klopp was asked if Luis Diaz‘s arrival had triggered the resurgence of his No. 10, and his response was simple.

“I have known Sadio nearly six years, as far as I know, he never needed any kind of competition to try to be the best version of himself,” Klopp said.

After shaking off the emotional and physical fatigue that the start of the year entailed with Senegal, Mane, and Mohamed Salah, are turning the corner at just the right time for Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Against Man United, the pair were electric and Mane was once again at the heart of Liverpool’s effervescent display, first providing the perfect assist before scoring one of his own.

Now readily deployed in the No. 9 role, Mane has emphatically responded to suggestions he was on a decline and fans were quick to laud his influence and performance after the 4-0 win:

With 19 goals and three assists to his name, it is some season that Mane is having and with nine, hopefully 10, games remaining he will continue to have a big say in any success Liverpool enjoys.

He has a lot to say yet and as Klopp rightly pointed out: “The quality of Sadio we don’t really have to talk about because it’s absolutely incredible.”

