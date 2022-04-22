Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
“Total disaster” of a season at Everton – weekend’s “bigger game” not even at Anfield

As Liverpool and Everton prepare to meet in a huge Merseyside derby this weekend, we get the concerned view from Goodison Park.

The Reds tore Man United to shreds on Tuesday evening, winning 4-0 at Anfield and maintaining their Premier League title hopes.

Next up is the visit of Liverpool’s other biggest rivals, as they make the trip across Stanley Park on Sunday afternoon.

Everything points towards a win for the hosts, with Frank Lampard’s side scrapping for their lives, but Jurgen Klopp won’t be counting his chickens.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to the always honest Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) from The Blue Room podcast to get this thoughts on all things Everton, Liverpool and more.

 

How do you assess Everton’s season so far?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 13, 2022: Everton's manager Frank Lampard during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s been the culmination of years of incompetence.

A lack of direction and character on the field, insipid boardroom personnel and a set of players who – barring a few exceptions – don’t really care all that much.

A total disaster.

 

What do you think the biggest problem at the club is?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré, Allan Marques Loureiro, Salomón Rondón and Lucas Digne surround referee Paul Tierney during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It all ultimately comes back to the ownership.

There have been some appalling managers and awful players at Everton in the last few years, but Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright have been involved in bringing those figures in – the former actually thought bringing Rafa Benitez in was a good idea.

Aside from what is going on at Bramley Moore, every facet of the football club has disintegrated since Moshiri came in.

And to think there was such excitement when he rocked up.

 

Gut feeling: will you avoid relegation?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard embrace after the FA Cup 5th Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At the time of writing (before Burnley beat Southampton on Thursday) just.

And while that would be vital in terms of the club avoiding financial oblivion, the concern is that if they do stay up then the club won’t get the jolt it needs to make the drastic changes that are required.

 

Who have been Everton’s three worst players this season?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 13, 2022: Everton's Dele Alli during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I think it would be harsh to single out any three from a negative standpoint.

The overwhelming majority have been atrocious.

 

Which individuals have impressed, if any?

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 8, 2022: Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St. James’ Park. Newcastle United won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jordan Pickford has been solid and has looked a much more assured proposition since Everton‘s win at Anfield last season.

The stick and attacking firepower he is going to face on Sunday will obviously test that.

Anthony Gordon has established himself in the team as of late, which has been nice. He’s a really talented boy who hasn’t shirked the battle.

A shout to Vitaliy Mykolenko, too. Obviously, the Ukrainian has had a lot on his mind other than football, but he’s shown promise against United and Leicester.

At just 22 years old, that’s really impressive.

 

Looking ahead to Sunday, how highly do you rate this Liverpool side?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They are the best Liverpool side I’ve seen. By a long, long way.

 

Where do you see the key battles taking place at Anfield?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mate Sadio Mané after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pickford obviously needs to play out of his skin – as will Yerry Mina, who made a welcome return on Wednesday.

But ‘battle’ implies there will be some kind of even contest, and sadly, I don’t think that will happen.

 

Finally, what’s your prediction?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If Everton get a draw it would be extraordinary.

But this is the best home side in the Premier League playing the worst away side in the league, so a comfortable win for Liverpool is obviously on the cards.

It’s a result I would be able to live with if Burnley lose to Wolves earlier in the day, though – that match is arguably a bigger game for Everton than the derby itself.

