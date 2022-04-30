It’s an early start for Liverpool as they look to move two points ahead of Man City ahead of their late kickoff. Here’s how to watch the trip to Newcastle online and on TV worldwide.

After the unbeaten streak in all competitions was extended to 11, Jurgen Klopp added to the feel-good factor by penning a contract extension to 2026, in another week to remember.

But Liverpool now have the task of ending Newcastle‘s six-game winning streak at St James’ Park to ensure they can pile the pressure on City at the top before their trip to Leeds later today.

The Reds have won only two of their last four visits to Newcastle and need to make that three from five to keep all their plates spinning heading into May.

Into these, Reds.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Newcastle vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the latest Premier League match on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Star+, ESPN Argentina, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, ESPN Chile, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Migu, Sky HD, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ Sport, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Sky Go, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, Sport 1, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, TV3 Sport, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, Premier Sport, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, BT Sport Ultimate, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, K+ SPORT 1

