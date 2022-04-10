Diogo Jota has urged Liverpool to “keep believing” after their 2-2 draw at Man City, which kept the two title rivals within a point of each other with seven games left.

Jota was far from his best at the Etihad, but came up with a first-half equaliser following Kevin De Bruyne’s early strike, in a pulsating title clash.

The Reds went into the break at 2-1 down, with Gabriel Jesus netting City’s second, but an immediate response saw Sadio Mane tie things up and, ultimately, ensure a share of the points.

A draw keeps City a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table, with seven games to play for both sides, who are also still battling for the Champions League and FA Cup.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Jota summed it up well from a Liverpool perspective, urging his team-mates and the supporters to “keep believing.”

“It’s a draw in the end and now we need to believe from here until the end,” the No. 20 said.

“That’s why you play football, for these types of games that are very important and very decisive.

“We wanted to win this game but it was not possible, so we have to keep believing.”

City were dominant for much of the game, particularly as Liverpool stuttered through the opening 45 minutes, but Jota gave an insight from the dressing room as he admitted “we could have done a little better.”

That comes with Jota among those to squander big chances, but fortunately, the Reds were able to hold on for a draw as Riyad Mahrez missed a late opportunity to win.

There are now 21 points up for grabs for both Liverpool and City between now and the end of May, and though neither side will be expected to win all seven games in the run-in, it may well come down to that to decide the champions.