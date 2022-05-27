Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
15 of the best photos as Liverpool train in Paris ahead of Champions League final

The Reds took to the Stade de France for the first time on Friday afternoon, taking in the sights for a light training session on the eve of the Champions League final.

It is nearly time for Liverpool to walk out at the Stade de France for their third Champions League final in five seasons, but first, they enjoyed a light session after their arrival.

Jurgen Klopp and his 26-man squad arrived in Paris earlier on Friday, fronting the media with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson before leading the team out for training.

All eyes were trained on Thiago after the manager confirmed he is to be available against Real Madrid, with the Spaniard in good spirits alongside his teammates.

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The No. 6 will be a certain starter if he checks all the boxes, likely to accompany Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

Divock Origi is the only confirmed absentee due to a muscle injury, with Klopp needing to dwindle his 26-man travelling squad to 23 on matchday, with 12 substitutes to be named.

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Divock Origi during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) and Harvey Elliott during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And notably, the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Takumi Minamino, and Luis Diaz are all to experience their first Champions League final.

It makes an already exciting occasion that much more special for the team, who are aiming for the second European Cup under Klopp and the club’s seventh.

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) and captain Jordan Henderson (R) during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was a feel-good factor among the group as they enjoyed a light session, with a crossbar challenge particularly competitive.

Jordan Henderson looked to be the first to clip the bar before Naby Keita nearly usurped the captain as he attempted to follow in his effort with a headed goal.

But talk about being focused…

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Alisson Becker of Liverpool make their way out from the tunnel prior to the Liverpool FC Training Session at Stade de France on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by UEFA)

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian of Liverpool make their way out to train prior to the Liverpool FC Training Session at Stade de France on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by UEFA)

But also equally jovial…

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) with team-mates Roberto Firmino (R) and Rhys Williams (L) during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and team-mates during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s the perfect mix for Liverpool ahead of their 63rd and final game of the season, which will commence in less than 26 hours.

PARIS, FRANCE - Friday, May 27, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and his squad during a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane of Liverpool pose for a photo in the tunnel after the Liverpool FC Training Session at Stade de France on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by UEFA)

Bring it home, Reds!

