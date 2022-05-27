The Reds took to the Stade de France for the first time on Friday afternoon, taking in the sights for a light training session on the eve of the Champions League final.

It is nearly time for Liverpool to walk out at the Stade de France for their third Champions League final in five seasons, but first, they enjoyed a light session after their arrival.

Jurgen Klopp and his 26-man squad arrived in Paris earlier on Friday, fronting the media with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson before leading the team out for training.

All eyes were trained on Thiago after the manager confirmed he is to be available against Real Madrid, with the Spaniard in good spirits alongside his teammates.

The No. 6 will be a certain starter if he checks all the boxes, likely to accompany Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

Divock Origi is the only confirmed absentee due to a muscle injury, with Klopp needing to dwindle his 26-man travelling squad to 23 on matchday, with 12 substitutes to be named.

And notably, the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Takumi Minamino, and Luis Diaz are all to experience their first Champions League final.

It makes an already exciting occasion that much more special for the team, who are aiming for the second European Cup under Klopp and the club’s seventh.

There was a feel-good factor among the group as they enjoyed a light session, with a crossbar challenge particularly competitive.

Jordan Henderson looked to be the first to clip the bar before Naby Keita nearly usurped the captain as he attempted to follow in his effort with a headed goal.

But talk about being focused…

But also equally jovial…

It’s the perfect mix for Liverpool ahead of their 63rd and final game of the season, which will commence in less than 26 hours.

Bring it home, Reds!