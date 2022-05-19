Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: Former Liverpool player Ian Rush poses in front of a mural of himself on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush was the club's leading goal-scorer and played 660 games scoring 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

7 photos of incredible new Ian Rush mural at Anfield – “A great honour”

A brilliant new mural at Anfield has been completed, this time celebrating Liverpool’s legendary top goalscorer Ian Rush, and it’s one you cannot miss.

Rush is the latest Red to be immortalised with a new mural, one that pays tribute to the Welshman’s incredible feats as Liverpool’s No. 9.

In 660 appearances across two spells with the club, Rush found the net an astounding 346 times to create a record that is unlikely to ever be broken.

The new design, created by MurWalls, can be found on the corner house opposite Anfield’s Main Stand, on Alroy Road.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool FC's all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush played 660 games for Liverpool and scored 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool FC's all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush played 660 games for Liverpool and scored 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool FC's all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush played 660 games for Liverpool and scored 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The level of detail is extraordinary and depicts Rush celebrating with his trademark two hands in the air from the 1989 FA Cup final, his brace helping to deliver the cup for Liverpool that day.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool FC's all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush played 660 games for Liverpool and scored 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The mural was unveiled on Thursday and sits on the adjacent corner to the tributes to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, where Sybil Road meets Anfield Road.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool FC's all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush played 660 games for Liverpool and scored 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: Former Liverpool player Ian Rush poses with his nephew and current Liverpool player Owen Beck in front of a mural of himself on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush was the club's leading goal-scorer and played 660 games scoring 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 19, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool FC's all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush on the side of a house on Anfield Road next to the club's stadium. Ian Rush played 660 games for Liverpool and scored 346 goals as well as winning 73 international caps for Wales. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And Rush himself, who enjoyed the unveiling with his family, including his great-nephew Owen Beck, spoke of the “great honour” of being immortalised so close to the club’s spiritual home.

“I think it’s a great honour to be given a mural so close to Anfield,” Rush told This Is Anfield. “Murals are going everywhere, but to be so close to Anfield is a dream come true, for me.

“When you’re playing, you just get on with it and it’s only when you stop playing and you become a supporter you realise I’ve scored 346 goals!

“I can sit back now and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve done well’, because I don’t have to do it anymore.

“To see my face out there is incredible, I’m so proud. I’d like to thank Liverpool Football Club, Liverpool Council and Marc from MurWalls – they’ve been absolutely fantastic.”

It’s another brilliant pitstop for supporters on matchdays to enjoy!

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments