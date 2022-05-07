Jurgen Klopp looked to keep the spirits up following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield, but admitted he was not the biggest fan of the opposition.

Here are three key things from Klopp’s post-match press conference.

An important point – but will City drop any?

The biggest talking point after the game was, undoubtedly, the manner in which Liverpool slipped and the opportunity it opens up for Man City.

City can now go three points clear at the top of the table with victory over Newcastle on Sunday, and Klopp has taken a realistic stance on the title race.

“I would love to sit here and say ‘yes, City will drop points’. The only problem is I can’t see it,” he said.

“That’s the problem. I wish I could think differently about it, it’s just that I can’t see it.

“We will see what happens.”

He’s not a fan of Spurs’ style

After 95 minutes at Anfield, Tottenham finished the game having seen only 34.5 percent of possession, with Antonio Conte taking a defensive, counter-attacking approach.

While Klopp admires their ability to perform this game plan, the German could not hide his disdain for the style of football.

“I don’t like this kind of football. But that’s my personal problem,” he said.

“I think they are world class and I think should do more [to win] the game.

“But it’s my problem, I cannot coach it, that’s why I cannot do it.

“So yes, world-class players, block all the balls, really difficult. Atletico Madrid are doing it, fine, they won whatever.

“It’s just I can’t. I respect everything they do, but it’s not me.”

Why Konate started

The only real surprise on the teamsheet, when it was revealed at 6.45pm, was the inclusion of Ibrahima Konate over Joel Matip.

But asked about the decision, Klopp confirmed that it was due to the Frenchman’s speed up against the relentless Son Heung-min.

“Ibou is, from a centre-half point of a view, a kid, pretty much,” the manager added on Konate’s overall form.

“In this position you usually get world class a little bit later, but obviously he can do that earlier.

“Yes, I’m very pleased with what he’s showing.”