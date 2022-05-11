With Liverpool yet to determine the extent of Fabinho‘s hamstring injury, Brazil have included the No. 3 in their next squad and are “optimistic” on his fitness.

Fabinho was forced off midway through the first half in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night, and will undergo scans in the coming days to discover the extent of his injury.

The 28-year-old told Jurgen Klopp upon his withdrawal at Villa Park that he felt positive over his fitness, but his involvement between now and the end of the season is now doubtful.

At the very least, Fabinho can be expected to miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, while any other damage could rule him out for at least two weeks.

If so, this would also see him sit out of the remaining Premier League clashes with Southampton (May 17) and Wolves (May 22).

The priority could then shift to ensuring Fabinho is fit and available for the Champions League final, with Brazil fitness coach Fabio Mahseredjian “optimistic” he will be in contention against Real Madrid on May 28.

As quoted by Marca, Mahseredjian explained: “We don’t have all the information yet, but we are optimistic that he will make the Champions League final.”

This comes after Fabinho‘s call-up to the Brazil squad to play friendlies against South Korea, Japan and Argentina next month.

Brazil will travel to Seoul for their meeting with South Korea on June 2, just five days after the Champions League final, before a trip to Tokyo to play Japan on June 6.

A ridiculous end-of-season schedule will then take in a trip to Melbourne, Australia to play Argentina on June 11, with Liverpool expected to begin pre-season training less than a month later.

Alisson has also been named in Tite’s squad, but there is no place for Roberto Firmino for a sixth consecutive occasion, with the 30-year-old having not played for his club in a month and only started three times in the last three months.

It seems likely that Firmino’s international career is over, then, at least under Tite, which could see him fully focus his efforts on Liverpool.