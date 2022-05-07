Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's goal-scorer Ibrahima Konaté applauds the supporters after the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Tottenham as Konate starts again

After a three-day break following the highs of clinching another European final, Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his side for the visit of Tottenham.

The Reds provided plenty to smile about earlier in the week as the good times keep on rolling thanks to this incredible team.

But there can be no taking the foot off the gas as everything is still to play for, a mentality Tottenham will also arrive with tonight as they look to stay in the top-four race.

Antonio Conte’s side are just two points adrift of Arsenal in fourth place, while Liverpool are one behind Man City and have the chance to overtake – at least temporarily before their Sunday kickoff.

It sets up a tantalising clash at Anfield and Alisson is in goal, searching for his 21st clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Ahead of the Brazilian sit Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Klopp has opted for a midfield trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

And to lead the line are Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

With a clean bill of health throughout the squad, Klopp, again, has an embarrassment of riches on his nine-man bench tonight.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Jota

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Sanchez, Rodon, White, Winks, Craig, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett

