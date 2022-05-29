An estimated 500,000 Liverpool fans were out in full force on Sunday for a champions homecoming as Jurgen Klopp‘s side celebrated their domestic cup double in incredible scenes.

“No club in the world, this world, would lose the Champions League final the night before and people arrive here in the shape they are, the mood they are – absolutely outstanding.”

Those were the words of a proud Liverpool manager on Sunday, one who knows to live in the moment and to not let it pass you by.

And that’s exactly what the club did on Sunday, with a parade that was only for us, for Liverpool FC.

The players were uncertain as to what they could expect after the defeat in the Champions League final, but there was no need to be concerned.

Liverpool fans turned the city red once more, lining the streets for hours to show their love and the team soaked up every moment.

I mean, just look at Virgil van Dijk here.

The League Cup and FA Cup took pride of place at the front of the bus, but so did the Women’s Championship as Matt Beard’s side celebrated their promotion to the WSL!

It was a dream day for cardboard cutouts, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold getting plenty of air time of a 2D variety.

Look at what it means…

The boss certainly enjoyed his day among his players, staff and fans.

Special, so very special. Just look at the faces of Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz in what was their first taste of a Liverpool parade.

And the finale did not disappoint, the Strand a sea of red that made the bus hard to see for many as fireworks, pyro and confetti came one after the other.

Imagine being us.