2JACCCW The Liverpool mens and women's team buses during the trophy parade in Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 29, 2022.
Flares, silverware & 500,000 Reds – 16 amazing photos from Liverpool’s parade

An estimated 500,000 Liverpool fans were out in full force on Sunday for a champions homecoming as Jurgen Klopp‘s side celebrated their domestic cup double in incredible scenes.

“No club in the world, this world, would lose the Champions League final the night before and people arrive here in the shape they are, the mood they are – absolutely outstanding.”

Those were the words of a proud Liverpool manager on Sunday, one who knows to live in the moment and to not let it pass you by.

And that’s exactly what the club did on Sunday, with a parade that was only for us, for Liverpool FC.

2JAATHP Liverpool's Sadio Mane (centre) on an open-top bus during the trophy parade in Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 29, 2022.

The players were uncertain as to what they could expect after the defeat in the Champions League final, but there was no need to be concerned.

Liverpool fans turned the city red once more, lining the streets for hours to show their love and the team soaked up every moment.

I mean, just look at Virgil van Dijk here.

2JAB01D Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (background) raises a cup in a open-top bus during the trophy parade in Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 29, 2022.

The League Cup and FA Cup took pride of place at the front of the bus, but so did the Women’s Championship as Matt Beard’s side celebrated their promotion to the WSL!

2JABPK2 Liverpool players on an open-top bus during the trophy parade in Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 29, 2022.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's Rhianna Roberts kisses the t during a trophy parade. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda) LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's Rhianna Roberts kisses the FA Women's Championship trophy during a parade around the city. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool women's players with the FA Women's Championship trophy during a parade around the city. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a dream day for cardboard cutouts, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold getting plenty of air time of a 2D variety.

Look at what it means…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo takes a selfie with his team-mates Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Luis Díaz, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcântara along with the two trophies during a parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup abd Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The boss certainly enjoyed his day among his players, staff and fans.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (C) with first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders (L) and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg (R) with the two trophies during a parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup abd Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Special, so very special. Just look at the faces of Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz in what was their first taste of a Liverpool parade.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool players during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the finale did not disappoint, the Strand a sea of red that made the bus hard to see for many as fireworks, pyro and confetti came one after the other.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool players during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Imagine being us.

