Liverpool FC scored some stunning goals in 2021/22, but which efforts stand out as the best from a memorable season?

The Reds may have missed out on Premier League and Champions League glory, but it was still a fantastic campaign overall.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men lifted both the FA Cup and League Cup, playing some of the best football in the club’s history along the way – not to mention some cracking strikes from their 147 goals.

Here’s how we’ve ranked Liverpool’s 10 best goals of 2021/22.

10. Divock Origi – Preston 2-0 Liverpool

Divock Origi will depart as a Liverpool FC legend this summer, having scored many iconic goals down the years.

While the Belgian’s effort at Preston in the League Cup back in October was far from his most important, it was a piece of technical mastery.

Origi produced an outrageous scorpion-like finish that summed up his uniqueness, sending the Reds into the quarter-finals and on their way to glory.

9. Trent Alexander-Arnold – West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold only scored one free-kick in 2021/22 – it was an absolute belter, in fairness.

The 23-year-old produced an inch-perfect strike away to West Ham, bringing Liverpool level on what ended up being an ultimately disappointing afternoon.

When he gets it right like that, it is a sight to behold.

8. Naby Keita – Atletico Madrid 3-2 Liverpool

Forget about that shot in Paris in the Champions League, Naby Keita has a strike in him when he connects!

That was perfectly summed up in the 3-2 win away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as he leathered a strike past the world-class Jan Oblak, a truly magnificent volley from the No. 8.

It was one of Liverpool’s best Champions League goals of the campaign.

7. Jordan Henderson – Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

Jordan Henderson isn’t renowned for his goalscoring prowess, 33 in over 400 appearances, but when he finds the net, it is rarely a tap-in.

With Liverpool being pegged back to 2-2 at home to AC Milan last September, the skipper stood up and fired a rocket into the corner of the Anfield Road net.

Henderson’s trademark “I’m angry about scoring and I don’t why” celebration followed…

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

If ever a goal screamed “classic Steven Gerrard”, it was this one.

Trent grew up idolising Liverpool’s legendary former captain and his strike at home to Newcastle was one he would have been proud of.

Any goal would have done with the Reds 2-1 up and a little nervy at home to Newcastle, but the right-back thundered home a long-range effort in front of the Kop.

5. Naby Keita – Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Like Trent, Keita also makes his second appearance in the top 10.

Connecting with a volley is one of the hardest things in football, but Naby made light work of it, again, in a routine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Guinean caught the strike to perfection, before producing a memorable Eric Cantona-esque celebration and being mobbed by his teammates.

4. Thiago – Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Ah, the “did it touch the ground or not?” goal!

It’s typical of Thiago to score Liverpool’s most aesthetically-pleasing goal of the season, with the Spaniard hitting the sweetest half-volley you’ll ever see against Porto.

I’m saying it just kissed the surface, what about you?

3. Sadio Mane – Man City 2-3 Liverpool

In terms of team goals, nothing rivalled this memorable Sadio Mane effort in 2021/22.

Liverpool took Man City apart in their FA Cup semi-final clash in April and the Senegalese’s strike put the Reds 3-0 up before half-time in an overwhelmingly dominant showing.

Trent’s long-range pass opened the pitch up and Thiago‘s dink to Mane was perfect, before he volleyed home emphatically.

2. Mohamed Salah – Watford 0-5 Liverpool

When Liverpool thumped Watford 5-0 back in October, Mohamed Salah was the best player in the world.

The Egyptian King summed this up with a remarkable solo effort at Vicarage Road, producing one outrageous piece of close control, weaving his way past three players and finding the net.

He had the travelling Kop hanging on every move, producing a sweet commentary with sounds of awe.

It was a goal that Lionel Messi would have been proud of.

1. Mohamed Salah vs. Man City

It was a toss-up between this and Watford, but considering who Liverpool’s opponents were, this has to be No.1.

The Reds and City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield in October and Salah’s unforgettable solo effort was the standout moment on the day.

Similar to his strike against the Hornets, he roasted several players in Messi-like fashion, before beating Ederson from an impossible angle.

It was Liverpool’s best goal of the season!