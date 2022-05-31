Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
From Salah’s magic to Thiago’s stunner – Liverpool FC top 10 goals of 2021/22

Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

  • @HenryJackson87

Liverpool FC scored some stunning goals in 2021/22, but which efforts stand out as the best from a memorable season?

The Reds may have missed out on Premier League and Champions League glory, but it was still a fantastic campaign overall.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men lifted both the FA Cup and League Cup, playing some of the best football in the club’s history along the way – not to mention some cracking strikes from their 147 goals.

Here’s how we’ve ranked Liverpool’s 10 best goals of 2021/22.

 

10. Divock Origi – Preston 2-0 Liverpool

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi scores the second goal during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Divock Origi will depart as a Liverpool FC legend this summer, having scored many iconic goals down the years.

While the Belgian’s effort at Preston in the League Cup back in October was far from his most important, it was a piece of technical mastery.

Origi produced an outrageous scorpion-like finish that summed up his uniqueness, sending the Reds into the quarter-finals and on their way to glory.

 

9. Trent Alexander-Arnold – West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: West Ham United defenders cannot prevent lLiverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold only scored one free-kick in 2021/22 – it was an absolute belter, in fairness.

The 23-year-old produced an inch-perfect strike away to West Ham, bringing Liverpool level on what ended up being an ultimately disappointing afternoon.

When he gets it right like that, it is a sight to behold.

 

8. Naby Keita – Atletico Madrid 3-2 Liverpool

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita scores the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Forget about that shot in Paris in the Champions League, Naby Keita has a strike in him when he connects!

That was perfectly summed up in the 3-2 win away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as he leathered a strike past the world-class Jan Oblak, a truly magnificent volley from the No. 8.

It was one of Liverpool’s best Champions League goals of the campaign.

 

7. Jordan Henderson – Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Jordan Henderson isn’t renowned for his goalscoring prowess, 33 in over 400 appearances, but when he finds the net, it is rarely a tap-in.

With Liverpool being pegged back to 2-2 at home to AC Milan last September, the skipper stood up and fired a rocket into the corner of the Anfield Road net.

Henderson’s trademark “I’m angry about scoring and I don’t why” celebration followed…

 

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If ever a goal screamed “classic Steven Gerrard”, it was this one.

Trent grew up idolising Liverpool’s legendary former captain and his strike at home to Newcastle was one he would have been proud of.

Any goal would have done with the Reds 2-1 up and a little nervy at home to Newcastle, but the right-back thundered home a long-range effort in front of the Kop.

 

5. Naby Keita – Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita (C) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Like Trent, Keita also makes his second appearance in the top 10.

Connecting with a volley is one of the hardest things in football, but Naby made light work of it, again, in a routine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Guinean caught the strike to perfection, before producing a memorable Eric Cantona-esque celebration and being mobbed by his teammates.

 

4. Thiago – Liverpool 2-0 Porto

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ah, the “did it touch the ground or not?” goal!

It’s typical of Thiago to score Liverpool’s most aesthetically-pleasing goal of the season, with the Spaniard hitting the sweetest half-volley you’ll ever see against Porto.

I’m saying it just kissed the surface, what about you?

 

3. Sadio Mane – Man City 2-3 Liverpool

Wembley: Sadio Mane celebrates scoring vs Man City, FA Cup semi final (Image: UK Sports Pics Ltd/Alamy Live News)

In terms of team goals, nothing rivalled this memorable Sadio Mane effort in 2021/22.

Liverpool took Man City apart in their FA Cup semi-final clash in April and the Senegalese’s strike put the Reds 3-0 up before half-time in an overwhelmingly dominant showing.

Trent’s long-range pass opened the pitch up and Thiago‘s dink to Mane was perfect, before he volleyed home emphatically.

 

2. Mohamed Salah – Watford 0-5 Liverpool

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the fourth goal, the eighth consecutive game he's scored in, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When Liverpool thumped Watford 5-0 back in October, Mohamed Salah was the best player in the world.

The Egyptian King summed this up with a remarkable solo effort at Vicarage Road, producing one outrageous piece of close control, weaving his way past three players and finding the net.

He had the travelling Kop hanging on every move, producing a sweet commentary with sounds of awe.

It was a goal that Lionel Messi would have been proud of.

 

1. Mohamed Salah vs. Man City

Mohamed Salah goal vs Man City, Anfield, 2021 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

It was a toss-up between this and Watford, but considering who Liverpool’s opponents were, this has to be No.1.

The Reds and City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield in October and Salah’s unforgettable solo effort was the standout moment on the day.

Similar to his strike against the Hornets, he roasted several players in Messi-like fashion, before beating Ederson from an impossible angle.

It was Liverpool’s best goal of the season!

