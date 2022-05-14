Alisson was one of the heroes of the FA Cup final as he denied Mason Mount in a 6-5 penalty shootout win, and Liverpool’s No. 1 hopes it boosts the trophy hunt.

After a tense 0-0 draw at Wembley, it went down to another shootout between Liverpool and Chelsea, in a repeat of the League Cup final.

Again, it was the Reds who emerged victorious, with Alisson and Kostas Tsimikas clinching the trophy with a save and a decisive spot-kick, making it a double already this season.

There are still two more trophies to fight for, and though the Premier League is in Man City‘s hands at this stage, Liverpool also have a Champions League final to contest against Real Madrid on May 28.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final, Alisson reacted to his winning save and looked ahead to a vital trio of games ahead.

“It was good, eh!” he said.

“I think all the goalkeeper coaches helped me with the decisions. In the end I’m there, I need to make my own decisions.

“They are all fantastic players [at Chelsea], but we deserved the win.

“I only made that save because we deserved to win this.”

It will be a tight turnaround for Liverpool, who head to Southampton in the league on Tuesday night after playing over two hours and sustaining injuries to Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The hope will be that, for Van Dijk and Robertson at least, the setbacks are minor, as the Reds will need every player for the run-in.

“That’s part of the mentality monsters as well, going to extra-time, we kept the high level, performing well,” Alisson continued.

“It gives us even more confidence to keep on going in the Premier League and the Champions League final.

“It’s a fantastic moment now and we just need to enjoy it.”