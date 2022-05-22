Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2J9CX7M Liverpool, UK. 22nd May, 2022. Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager shows his appreciation to the fans at the end on the game. Premier League match, Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday 22nd May 2022. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. pic by Chris Stading/Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live news Credit: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News
Jurgen Klopp: Missing the title “increases the desire” to win the Champions League

While Jurgen Klopp admitted losing the Premier League title was “not cool,” he believes it will “increase the desire” for Liverpool to win the Champions League.

The Reds had their hopes raised on Sunday as Man City went 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa, only to roar back to a 3-2 victory and clinch the title.

Liverpool were making it hard for themselves, too, spending much of their clash with Wolves held at 1-1, but Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson at least sealed a winning end to the campaign.

Nevertheless, it is a bitter blow for all involved, having lost only twice in 38 games and finishing a point behind the champions.

But speaking in his post-match press conference at Anfield, Klopp insisted that it would only “increase the desire” to triumph over Real Madrid in next weekend’s Champions League final.

“This season is absolutely incredible and it won’t end today, it ends next week obviously,” he told reporters.

“We will try absolutely everything.

“It’s never, ever happened before that we are completely without knocks going into a final.

“We have knocks, obviously. Div is definitely out for the final. In the last second of the session yesterday he had a muscle injury, so the five days will not be enough for him.

“Apart from that I think they all have a chance – and hopefully Thiago as well – and then we will prepare.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 22, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Divock Origi after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“This season is incredible, absolutely incredible. It’s tough, you saw it today, and the early goal didn’t help.

“In the end, who cares? When you score the goal and win the game that’s it.

“But no, we have now five days to prepare for the final and that’s what we’ll do. Then we will face an incredibly experienced team. But it’s OK.

“Of course, losing the league today increases the desire to put it right next week.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 22, 2022: Liverpool'selebrates after scoring the second goalhamed Salah cg2 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Throughout Sunday’s game, the atmosphere in Anfield ebbed as the supporters learned of the result 35 miles away, and at one point it was even claimed that Villa had equalised at 3-3.

It was a ridiculous situation, but either way, Klopp took the disappointment and issued praise to the champions.

“There are worse scenarios, maybe if we would have been a point up and didn’t make it, it might feel worse,” he added.

“Apart from that, it’s not cool. But it’s not completely unexpected, obviously.

“It was clear before the game that a lot of things had to happen.

“Congratulations to Man City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, the whole club, for being champions.

“We were close but, in the end, not close enough. That’s how it is.”

