PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid – Follow the Champions League final here!

It’s the Champions League final – how are the nerves? We’re live to bring you all the latest from the Stade de France, as Liverpool face Real Madrid.

Kickoff in Paris is 8pm (UK), the referee is Clement Turpin (FRA).

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Firmino

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Subs: Lunin, Marcelo, Nacho, Ceballos, Camavinga, Isco, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Mariano

Our coverage updates automatically below:

