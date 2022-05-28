It’s the Champions League final – how are the nerves? We’re live to bring you all the latest from the Stade de France, as Liverpool face Real Madrid.

Kickoff in Paris is 8pm (UK), the referee is Clement Turpin (FRA).

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Firmino

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Subs: Lunin, Marcelo, Nacho, Ceballos, Camavinga, Isco, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Mariano

