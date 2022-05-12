Liverpool have now confirmed details for how 10,000 fans can gather in the city to watch the Champions League final a giant screen.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds will head to Paris at the end of the month for their third Champions League final in five seasons.

Real Madrid await at the Stade de France on May 28 in a city not unfamiliar to these two clubs in a European Cup final, having battled it out in Paris in 1981.

But with only 19,618 tickets allocated to Liverpool fans in the 75,000-seater stadium, demand for alternative ways to watch the final are, understandably, high.

And just as they did for the 2019 final against Tottenham, Liverpool have confirmed that the M&S Bank Arena will again host fans – with at least 10,000 tickets to go on sale:

“Fans who were unsuccessful in the Liverpool FC ballot for Champions League final tickets will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the screening in a pre-sale from 2pm on Friday May 13 to 11am on Monday May 16. “Tickets will be limited to two per transaction and fans must have their Supporter ID. “If there are any tickets remaining, they will then go on general sale at 2pm on Monday May 16, with a maximum of four per transaction. “Adult tickets are priced at £15 and it is £5 for under 16s.”

At this stage, a screening at Anfield, which took place for the 2018 final, looks unlikely with three concerts to take place at the stadium in the weeks following the final in Paris.

The event, as described by M&S Bank Arena, is to use the “Full Arena – Standing” configuration which allows fans to choose to buy a standing or seated ticket.

Under-16s will only be allowed within the seated area and ticket information and sale access can be found here.