Takumi Minamino was not involved as Liverpool overcame Chelsea in the FA Cup final, but supporters have not forgotten his crucial role on the road to Wembley.

It has been a quiet end to the season for Minamino, whose last appearance came off the bench in the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on March 20.

The 27-year-old has only made the matchday squad in three of the last 13 games, and was again left out entirely as Liverpool took on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

He was still part of the celebrations, though, lifting his second trophy of the season and his third since joining the club in 2020.

This season is likely to be Minamino’s last on Merseyside, with a permanent move expected in the summer, but he has undoubtedly played his role in the push for four trophies.

In fact, when it comes to the domestic cups the Japan international has been pivotal, with four goals and one assist in five games in the League Cup and three goals in four outings in the FA Cup.

No Liverpool player scored more goals than Minamino in either competition, and after Saturday’s triumph, fans were eager to praise his contribution.

#LFC have won two trophies this season and Minamino was their top scorer in both competitions ?? pic.twitter.com/sns6kxzwJm — The Tomkins Times (@thetomkinstimes) May 15, 2022

The two trophies that Liverpool have won this season – The Carabao Cup and the FA Cup – saw Taki Minamino end as top goal-scorer in both competitions. Let’s not forget about his contribution ? — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 15, 2022

Taki Minamino more than played his part in this cup run and deserves this just as much as everyone else. He’s now become the first Asian to win the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup with Liverpool. Love him more than words can say #LFC ???? pic.twitter.com/lBieD49edN — SM? (@SauceLikeTaki) May 14, 2022

Special appreciation tweet for Minamino. He's been absolutely influential and stepped up in the cup games and his goals have been pivotal in getting to where we are right now. Each player played his role and he's one of them. Thank you Takumi #LFC #YNWA #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/cgLz1j2wzX — ?????? (@DeejayLFC31) May 14, 2022

In all this madness, just wanna give a massive shoutout to one Takumi Minamino who carried us to both cup finals. Cup competition Salah they called him. Massive massive when needed. — Meanish (@MrBazingaa) May 14, 2022

Special appreciation tweet for Minamino, he fulfilled his role to perfection and stepped up in the Carabao + FA cup as our top goalscorer. Wouldn’t have won the 2 trophies without him. ???? pic.twitter.com/Pu2sUOcGKU — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 15, 2022

Minamino is Liverpool's highest goalscorer in domestic Cup competitions this season he deserves massive praise ? ? pic.twitter.com/B4kTmYjiDT — Jürgen (@LFC_MMA) May 15, 2022

We are here because of you Taki. ?? pic.twitter.com/ikxPuUbjhy — Visionary (@tegosthegoat) May 14, 2022

Moment of appreciation for Taki pls — GeorgieGirl (@castawayinlondo) May 14, 2022

Ofcourse we have our mainstream stars but it's crazy to think that Adrian, Kelleher and now Tsimikas have kept their nerve and won us finals and Taki and Elliot have played huge parts in getting us there. What an unbelievable squad we have. Mentality Monsters, all of them. — Hardik Nagar (@hardikreds17) May 14, 2022

Kostas played more FA Cup minutes than Fabinno. Taki more than Bobby. Harvey more than Thiago. Tyler Morton more than Milner. Conor Bradley more than Divock. A total squad run. — B (@NTXZO) May 14, 2022

Unbelievable effort from all the lads today Heroes, every last one But without Taki, Divvy, Jomez, Ginger Kev, Morton, Bradley, Woltman, Dixon-Bonner, Frauendorf, Norris, Ox and the youngest scorer in FA cup, @kaidegordon10 we wouldn’t be celebrating right now — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) May 14, 2022

Minamino and Kostas have had their journeys in these trophies this season — . (@_Riddxck) May 14, 2022

Let’s not forget Takumi Minamino’s game winning performances in the FA Cup 4th and 5th rounds vs Cardiff and Norwich this season. •4 games

•3 goals

•2 match winners Without him, we wouldn’t even have made the final. That counts for the Carabao Cup too. ???? pic.twitter.com/IXWNOLVOzq — ?????? (@KIopptinho) May 15, 2022

If Minamino does leave Liverpool this summer, it is likely to be a low-profile exit – in his 54 games since joining from Salzburg, he has started only 20 times bringing 13 goals and three assists.

But this season has seen him show his value as a squad player, filling in when required to allow the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota a rest while spurring the Reds on to two cup finals.

He may never have commanded a regular starting role, but Minamino has still been an important part of success under Jurgen Klopp.

If he stays? All the better for Liverpool!