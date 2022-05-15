Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans single out “massive” Takumi Minamino role in FA Cup success

Takumi Minamino was not involved as Liverpool overcame Chelsea in the FA Cup final, but supporters have not forgotten his crucial role on the road to Wembley.

It has been a quiet end to the season for Minamino, whose last appearance came off the bench in the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on March 20.

The 27-year-old has only made the matchday squad in three of the last 13 games, and was again left out entirely as Liverpool took on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

He was still part of the celebrations, though, lifting his second trophy of the season and his third since joining the club in 2020.

This season is likely to be Minamino’s last on Merseyside, with a permanent move expected in the summer, but he has undoubtedly played his role in the push for four trophies.

In fact, when it comes to the domestic cups the Japan international has been pivotal, with four goals and one assist in five games in the League Cup and three goals in four outings in the FA Cup.

No Liverpool player scored more goals than Minamino in either competition, and after Saturday’s triumph, fans were eager to praise his contribution.

If Minamino does leave Liverpool this summer, it is likely to be a low-profile exit – in his 54 games since joining from Salzburg, he has started only 20 times bringing 13 goals and three assists.

But this season has seen him show his value as a squad player, filling in when required to allow the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota a rest while spurring the Reds on to two cup finals.

He may never have commanded a regular starting role, but Minamino has still been an important part of success under Jurgen Klopp.

If he stays? All the better for Liverpool!

