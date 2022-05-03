Paul Glatzel may have seen his loan spell at Tranmere curtailed by injury, but the Liverpool striker’s performances were recognised with an end-of-season award.

Having joined Tranmere on a season-long deal in July, Glatzel battled through fitness issues to establish himself as a key player for Micky Mellon’s side.

After netting his debut goal in November, the 21-year-old went on to score six and assist a further five in 21 appearances for the League Two club, including winners against Oldham and Bradford.

Glatzel averaged a goal or assist every two hours while at Tranmere, and though they still have a campaign-closer at Leyton Orient to play on Saturday, only one player, Kane Hemmings (13), has directly contributed to more goals.

For the Liverpool loanee, however, the season is already over, having returned to Kirkby to undergo treatment on a hamstring injury suffered in mid-March.

He is still working on his recovery at the Reds’ academy facility, but was back at Prenton Park on Sunday for Tranmere’s end-of-season awards ceremony.

It was there that Glatzel picked up the season’s Man of the Match award – having been named Man of the Match more times than any other Tranmere player over the course of 2021/22.

Taking to Instagram, Glatzel said he was “happy to have won,” and was congratulated by the likes of Tyler Morton, Missy Bo Kearns, Harvey Davies, Liam Coyle and Tranmere team-mate Jay Spearing.

It has been a frustrating end to the season for Glatzel, but his performances when fit have proved he is capable of shining as a senior professional.

That could perhaps even come at a higher level than League Two, with it likely that the striker fields interest in his services throughout the summer transfer window.