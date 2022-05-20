Takumi Minamino has been on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp‘s first team since arriving in 2020, but he is not short on potential suitors for a summer switch.

As the summer transfer window draws ever closer, talk over a player’s future starts to come under the microscope and it will be no different at Liverpool – albeit delayed for the Champions League final.

And for Minamino, who attracted interest in the January window, the summer proves a critical juncture since arriving at Anfield, and he will have plenty of decisions to make.

Reliable Liverpool journalist David Lynch reports that the 27-year-old is “expected to seek a move away” in search of regular action, having made just nine starts this season.

Lynch says the Reds are “hoping to recoup around £17 million” for the Japan international, which would be a notable markup on the £7.25 million they parted with to sign Minamino in January 2020.

It’s a price tag Liverpool will feel they can see met and they will no doubt prove tough negotiators for a player who is contracted at Anfield until 2024.

Equal to that, Klopp will not be eager to stand in Minamino’s way and he acknowledged “it’s a crime he’s not playing more often” after his important contribution at Southampton.

While not having a starring role in respect to minutes this season, Minamino has proved vital to Liverpool’s trophy charge with 10 goals across the league, FA Cup and League Cup.

Leeds and Inter Milan are namechecked as interested suitors, but you feel a switch to Elland Road would only be considered if they avoid relegation to the Championship – which is looking unlikelier by the day.

Finding a team that suits his style and can offer the game time he craves, and deserves, makes this an important summer for Minamino.

But with Divock Origi to depart, an exit for Minamino could open up the possibility of a new arrival in attack as the Reds will not want to be short on numbers.