Liverpool’s record goalscorer, Ian Rush, is the latest to be immortalised with a wall mural at Anfield.

The new mural, designed by MurWalls, pays tribute to the No.9 who scored a record 346 goals in all competitions for the Reds across two spells from 1980 to 1986 and 1988 to 1996.

The Welshman’s goal tally is a record that is unlikely to ever be broken: standing 61 goals above second-placed Roger Hunt and more than double the goals of current hero Mohamed Salah (155).

With murals for the likes of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson from the current squad, plus legends such as Ray Clemence, Ian St. John, Steven Gerrard, Alan Hansen and Kenny Dalglish, it was high time the Reds’ record goalscorer was celebrated in paint.

The new design has been taking place in a prime location on the wall of a house right opposite Anfield’s Main Stand, on the corner of Alroy Road.

Designed and created by MurWalls, it adds another superb piece of artwork to the Anfield area.

The official unveiling takes place at midday on Thursday, meaning that the new mural will be complete and in place for the final game of the season on Sunday against Wolves.

A new piece for supporters to enjoy and get their photos with pre-match! Keep an eye out on This Is Anfield for more coverage later this week.

[All images: © David Katz / MurWalls]