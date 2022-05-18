This Liverpool side, irrespective of who is in the shirt, does not know how to give up and it’s thanks to their elite mentality that the title race is to be taken until the final day.

After the efforts at Wembley in the FA Cup, the trip to Southampton was an obvious banana skin, and nine changes from Jurgen Klopp did not abate that feeling.

But his “Ferraris in the garage” stood up to the task, coming from a goal behind to see their 2-1 win take the Premier League title race until the final day.

Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip proved decisive for the Reds, but the latter looked as surprised as the majority of fans that his header dropped into the net.

“I don’t know how it ends up in the goal, to be honest, but it doesn’t matter! We played well and deserved to win,” Matip told LFCTV.

“I think it touched it, but how it ended up there? I’m not sure!

“You can only look at our game [vs. Wolves], it will be tough enough. Our full concentration is on Wolves, that’s the only thing we can change.”

The victory on the south coast makes for a thrilling finish to an incredible season from Liverpool, reaching every cup final and taking the league until the very last day.

And the travelling Kop was with them every step of the way at Southampton for the final away match in the league, and their support did not go unnoticed by Klopp’s men.

“Top drawer,” “incredible” and “brilliant” were just some of the words used to describe the Reds’ travelling fans on Tuesday night and throughout the season:

It was a “big three points” for Liverpool and now they are ready for “one last push” with the title to be decided on Sunday:

It’s a testament to Klopp’s side that come Sunday, Liverpool are still with a chance of winning the Premier League title.

Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain, Anfield will be waiting to push the Reds over the line and send them off to Paris with the wind in their sails.

Two games remaining, two trophies on the line. Up the Reds.