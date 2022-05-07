Mohamed Salah could equal or even break goalscoring records held by Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard on a milestone appearance for Liverpool tonight.

Salah is in line to play his 250th game for Liverpool in all competitions. He has scored 155 goals.

He has scored eight goals in his last 13 starts against Spurs in all competitions – six for the Reds and one each for Basel and Fiorentina.

Fowler, with six, has scored more Premier League goals against Spurs than any Liverpool player, with Salah and Roberto Firmino amongst those on five.

Salah has scored 21 goals in his last 25 home league appearances against London opposition.

The Egyptian is currently the Premier League’s 20th highest ever-scorer with 119 goals. In 19th position on 120 is Gerrard.

Alisson’s record

Alisson is one clean sheet away from equalling his Liverpool Premier League record of 21 in a season, previously achieved in 2018/19.

The Reds have kept 12 clean sheets in 17 league games at Anfield this season, while scoring in every top-flight home game.

Not-so-Hotspur

Home and away Liverpool are unbeaten in the last eight league clashes with Tottenham, winning six of those.

They have failed to score in only one of the last 19 league meetings home and away – that being Jurgen Klopp‘s first game in charge in October 2015.

It ended in a goalless draw at White Hart Lane with James Milner and Divock Origi starting that day.

Liverpool have won the last three home games against Spurs – all by a 2-1 scoreline – since a 2-2 draw in February 2018.

They last won a fourth in a row at Anfield in 2002 when the 2-1 victory was the last in a run of seven successive victories.

The Reds’ seven-game winning run against Spurs came to an end this season, but they have won nine of the last 12.

Tottenham won in two of their first three league visits to Anfield, but since then have won four of 74, taking maximum points in 1985, 1986, 1993 and 2011.

Goal happy

The next goal Liverpool score will be their 300th netted in the league under Klopp at Anfield – this will be his 128th such game.

Liverpool, with 139, have scored more goals during this campaign than they have in any other season in the club’s history.

For only the third time in the club’s history have three Liverpool players scored at least 20 goals in a season in all competitions – Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

A total of 170 goals have been scored in Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Spurs with only Reds fixtures with Arsenal (175) producing more.

This Is Anfield

Liverpool are the only team in England’s top four divisions who are unbeaten at home in the league this season.

They are unbeaten in the last 21 league games at Anfield, winning 17 and drawing four, scoring 52 times in that sequence and conceding nine.

Salah’s rival

Son Heung-min has scored eight times in his last six appearances. He currently trails Salah in the race for the Golden Boot by three goals, having scored 19.

‘Own goal’ is Spurs’ third-highest scorer this season in all competitions, with 10.

Tonight’s referee

Michael Oliver has issued five red cards in 23 Premier League games this season.

He was the referee when Liverpool last lost in the league at Leicester in December.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 30, Jota 21, Mane 21, Firmino 11, Minamino 9, Fabinho 8, Origi 6, Diaz 5, Keita 4, Henderson 3, Konate 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Robertson 2, Thiago 2, own goals 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1

Tottenham: Kane 23, Son 20, own goals 10, Lucas 6, Bergwijn 4, Hojbjerg 3, Kulusevski 3, Alli 2, Doherty 2, Ndombele 2, Reguilon 2, Sanchez 2, Davies 1, Royal 1, Lo Celso 1, Romero 1, Winks 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).