Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Thiago after his Achilles injury against Wolves that is deemed “not serious,” as Spain boss Luis Enrique named him in his latest squad.

Thiago sent an untimely injury scare into the Liverpool camp on the final day of the Premier League season, limping off the field on the cusp of half-time against Wolves.

The Spaniard underwent scans to determine the injury, and subsequent claims are it is “not serious but he is in a race against time to be available” for the final on Saturday.

It’s a waiting game to see how he recovers and if Paris will come too soon for the 31-year-old, who has since been called up to the Spain squad for the first time since Euro 2020.

“We have spoken with the player and it is not serious. He is having a great season. We are going to wait,” Enrique told reporters of Thiago on Monday.

“If he does not reach the final he will have to join us so that our doctors can see him.”

Enrique named Thiago in his 25-man squad for Spain’s upcoming quartet of Nations League clashes against Portugal (June 2), the Czech Republic (June 5 and June 12) and Switzerland (June 9).

Having missed out on selections throughout the season, it is 10 months since Thiago last featured for his country, in the Euro 2020 semi-final – and you have to go back to June 2021 for his last start.

It’s a deserved call-up for Thiago after a sensational season for Liverpool, but only time will tell if he is able to overcome his injury and play a part following the Reds’ trip to Paris.

Thankfully, it’s not a serious issue for Thiago and it may come down to risk vs. reward for the player and the club.