BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Aston Villa's manager Steven Gerrard during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Steven Gerrard tells officials to “look at” Jon Moss display – and Liverpool fans agree

Steven Gerrard was rightly critical of referee Jon Moss’ performance in Aston Villa‘s 2-1 loss to Liverpool, with both sets of supporters in agreement.

Villa shocked Liverpool early on Tuesday night, with Douglas Luiz firing in after just three minutes, only to be pegged back by Joel Matip‘s goal soon after.

Sadio Mane then headed home the winner in the second half, in a game frequently broken up by minor fouls – 10 of which were awarded to Liverpool and 12 to Villa.

Moss was referee for the night, and was central to a number of confusing decisions, including a moment where he initially looked to call a foul for Villa before allowing play to go on and then eventually pulling it back.

Liverpool could feel most aggrieved, given a clear offside was not flagged in the buildup to Luiz’s opener, but after the game it was Gerrard who questioned Moss’ display.

“No comment, I just hope that it’s looked at. That’s all I’ll say, I just hope it’s looked at. Hope, I hope it’s looked at,” he told reporters.

“You just asked me a question so you obviously think it, don’t you? I’ve answered your question, I just hope Jon’s performance is looked at.

“I don’t want to get into trouble, I don’t want to be sour. We’ve lost the game, Liverpool have scored two goals against us, we need to look at that.

“I don’t want to try and cover over any cracks, but you asked me a question and I said I hope the referee’s performance is looked at.”

When informed that Moss had decided to retire at the end of the season, Gerrard replied: “Is he? Good.”

Normally, when one manager is critical of a referee post-match it is a view not shared by the opposition – but that was not the case this time.

 

Many Liverpool fans agreed…

 

A number of journalists were also critical…

Gerrard will almost certainly be rebuked for his comments, as Frank Lampard was following his criticism of Stuart Attwell following Everton‘s 2-0 loss at Anfield in April.

But there should be a measure of accountability for officials when their standards slip as they did on Tuesday night, with Moss appearing to struggle to keep up with the intensity of the game.

The 51-year-old is, of course, due to retire at the end of the season, so it is unlikely that the situation will affect his position between now and then.

Fan Comments