VIDEO – Watch Liverpool’s 2022 trophy parade as it happens LIVE!

Liverpool’s parade is underway with Jurgen Klopp‘s side celebrating their domestic cup double as the women’s side show off their Championship crown. And you can watch here!

The Reds boss is in good spirits, Calvin Harris is at the DJ booth and Reds are lining the streets of Liverpool to welcome this remarkable team back from Paris.

The Champions League final may have ended in heartbreak, but a League Cup and FA Cup double is more than worthy of celebrating in a parade many feel is more than overdue.

The players are on the open-top bus, as too are the women’s side and you can watch live here as Liverpool take in the 13.5km route through the streets of the city:

These are special days and this side are to be shown plenty of love and the power of Liverpool Football Club.

The parade started at 4pm (BST) and the route is to take a number of hours, so sit back and enjoy!