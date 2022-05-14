The Reds are at Wembley with a chance to lift their second trophy of the season and their first FA Cup since 2006, and it’s Chelsea standing in their way. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Liverpool’s remarkable season continues today with Jurgen Klopp to lead his side at Wembley as they look to make it two cup final wins at Wembley this season.

Chelsea have proven stubborn opponents in the three meetings between the two teams this season, with only a penalty shootout able to separate the two.

It’s going to be tense, but the hope is that Liverpool can get the job done in the 90 minutes this time around for another round of Anfield South celebrations.

Into these, Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.45pm (GMT) – or 11.45am in New York, 8.45am in Los Angeles, 1.45am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7.45pm in Dubai and 6.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on BBC One and ITV 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

Fans can also tune into ITV with Sky Go.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the FA Cup final on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 1 Digitalb, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, ESPN Argentina, Paramount+, DAZN, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, ESPN Chile, Bilibili, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4, Nova Sport 2, discovery+, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, Free, DAZN1, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Spíler1, Stöð 2 Sport 2, JioTV, Vidio, RCTI, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, RCTI+, Premier Sports ROI 2, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, STV Scotland, BBC iPlayer, UTV, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, Sport 1, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, ESPN Mexico, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, V4, Viaplay Norway, beIN Sports Connect Philippines, Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, STV Player, 111 mio Sports 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 1, AIS PLAY, Setanta Sports+, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, FPT Play

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.