Liverpool could find themselves in yet another Champions League final before the night is out, heading to Villarreal with a 2-0 advantage. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are on the cusp of yet another memorable night on the continent under Jurgen Klopp, but they must not take Villarreal lightly on their home turf despite their first leg advantage.

Liverpool were convincing winners at Anfield less than a week ago and left Unai Emery’s side with plenty to do, but Klopp knows it will not all be on the Reds’ terms tonight.

“Yes, emotional. Yes, ready to play the best game ever, but knowing it will just not happen in all moments,” Klopp said.

This team knows what it takes to see the job through, so let’s get to it!

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Villarreal, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Villarreal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Villarreal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on CBS, TUDN and Univision in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Villarreal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ decisive Champions League semi-final tie on the following channels worldwide:

