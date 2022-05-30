Virgil van Dijk has sent a message of appreciation to Liverpool fans “from the bottom of my heart” after they provided the best pick-me-up during Sunday’s parade.

Fireworks, flares, confetti, Calvin Harris the DJ and 500,000 Liverpool fans, a recipe for incredible scenes and that’s exactly what unfolded on the streets of the city on Sunday.

With the League Cup and FA Cup in tow, Jurgen Klopp and his squad embarked on a 13.5km journey on an open-top bus in what proved to be a cathartic experience for all.

The disappointment from the Champions League final was lifted and in its place, deep gratitude and appreciation of the season gone by, one full of remarkable moments and feats.

And Van Dijk admitted it was an experience that was ‘needed as a team’ after the events in Paris, leaving the Dutchman “so proud to be a big part of this football club.”

“I’m so proud to be a big part of this football club, my team, the fans, this season,” Van Dijk penned on Instagram.

“What a day it was yesterday, and how much we needed this as a team after what happened in Paris.

“It’s been a rollercoaster season, we played all the games we could’ve played and everyone contributed to it.

“We will keep our heads up high and learn from everything we have been through as a team. It was only my comeback season and looking very much forward to next season!

“From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! Not only for yesterday but for the support the whole season, I love you Reds.”

Touching words that have been echoed by the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Thiago over the last day, with the power of the parade shown in more ways than one.

And as comeback seasons go, this one was extraordinary for Van Dijk as he played 51 of a possible 63 games for Liverpool this season, in addition to his international exploits.

The Dutchman was a pillar at the back once more for Liverpool and he will only go from strength to strength.