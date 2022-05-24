Mohamed Salah has vowed that Liverpool are not “done yet” after their Premier League season ended with another second-place finish, with Paris now beckoning for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The final day of the Premier League season proved to be an emotional rollercoaster, as at one stage it seemed that the stars had finally aligned for Liverpool.

But despite holding up their end of the bargain with a 3-1 win over Wolves, Man City‘s spell of three goals in five minutes completed the comeback against Aston Villa to keep the title at the Etihad.

Thankfully, the sting of the league will be only temporary as the Reds have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to focus all their attention on.

And Salah, who ended his eight-game wait for a goal on Sunday, delivered a four-word promise for Liverpool fans on social media.

His post simply, but emphatically, said: “We’re not done yet.”

The 29-year-old’s proclamations have never needed room for interpretation and this one is no different.

The Reds have two trophies to their name already in this incredible season, and the European Cup represents their last shot at making it a treble-winning campaign.

LaLiga champions Real Madrid stand in Liverpool’s way in Paris, a side that the Reds, and Salah, have unfinished business against.

And before they were the confirmed opponents at the Stade de France, Salah’s wish was to meet the Spanish side having been forced off with injury the last time they met in the final in 2018.

“I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest,” Salah said after the win at Villarreal.

“Because we lost in the final before against them. So I want to play against them, hopefully, win it against them as well.”