The summer break is finally upon three more Liverpool players as their international exploits came to an end, but Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota experienced mixed fortunes.

While a large contingent of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad already have their feet up after a long, intense season, international fixtures mean that is not the case for others.

Tsimikas, Bradley and Jota can now add their names to the list of players who are on their summer break, though, after their respective sides fulfilled their final fixture on Sunday.

Liverpool’s left-back was only one of the trio to start and play the full 90 minutes, as Greece won their fourth game in succession with a 2-0 victory over Kosovo.

It sees Greece command top spot in Group C of the Nations League thanks to their unbeaten streak, with Tsimikas playing an ever-present role to take his season’s tally of games to 39 for club and country combined.

It’s a significant markup on the 13 appearances he accumulated in 2020/21, with Tsimikas finding his stride and momentum, which the Reds will want to keep going throughout next season.

Jota, on the other hand, will not get to take an immediate winning feeling into his off-season after Portugal fell to defeat at the hands of Xherdan Shaqiri‘s Switzerland, just a week after they thumped the Swiss side 4-0.

And it came thanks to the fastest-ever goal in the Nationals League, with Haris Seferovic finding the net after just 57 seconds, with Jota watching on from the bench as he did so.

Liverpool’s No. 20 was called upon by Fernando Santos with 28 minutes remaining, his former teammate Shaqiri had already been withdrawn in the first half due to injury.

Jota did his best to get his side into the contest, ending the match with the most shots on goal for his side (4) despite playing only 28 minutes in what was his 64th game of the season.

Great work from #LFC’s Conor Bradley in the buildup to Paddy McNair’s goal today. Came on with 20 minutes to play and his country 2-0 down, the game ended 2-2. pic.twitter.com/1OcZyeLWR7 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) June 12, 2022

Finally, 18-year-old Bradley concluded his breakout season with a cameo off the bench for Northern Ireland for his eighth cap.

And he had a decisive role in seeing his country secure a 2-2 draw against Cyprus, having come back from 2-0 down, with the youngster’s quick feet and thinking putting Paddy McNair’s goal in motion.

Bradley, introduced in the 69th minute, showed poise for Northern Ireland, who then scored in stoppage time through Jonny Evans to secure a memorable point.

It leaves only Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Takumi Minamino with international fixtures still to fulfil.