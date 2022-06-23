Liverpool centre-back Billy Koumetio has left the club on loan, with the young Frenchman joining Austrian Bundesliga side FK Austria Wien for 2022/23.

It was over two years ago now that Koumetio first caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, so much so that, then only 17, he was called up for pre-season with the first team in 2020.

He was named in the squad on six occasions that campaign and came off the bench for his senior debut in the Champions League, but dropped back down to the under-23s for the majority of last season.

A 45-minute showing against Leicester in the League Cup quarter-finals highlighted Koumetio as a work in progress, with it clear that he would need to improve to establish himself as a first-team option.

The 19-year-old has now been given the opportunity to do so as a regular at top-flight level, joining FK Austria Wien on a season-long loan.

Liverpool confirmed the deal as their fourth loan of the transfer window so far, following Conor Bradley (Bolton), Adam Lewis (Newport County) and Jakub Ojrzynski (Radomiak Radom).

It could be a profitable switch for Koumetio, who will look to cement himself as a starter in Vienna.

Austria Wien finished third in last season’s Bundesliga, behind only Red Bull Salzburg and Sturm Graz, qualifying for this year’s Europa League playoffs.

They are managed by former player Manfred Schmid, who took over from Peter Stoger in 2021.

Koumetio is not set to be the last young player to leave Liverpool on loan this summer, with the likes of Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Paul Glatzel and Owen Beck also touted with moves.

Good luck, Billy!