Young Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has become the first player to depart on loan this summer, joining League One club Bolton on a season-long deal.

Bradley made five appearances for the first team throughout 2021/22, including starts against Norwich, Leicester and Shrewsbury, as well as starring for the under-23s.

But with Calvin Ramsay arriving as £6.5 million backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, it was deemed the right decision to allow the Northern Ireland international to head out on loan.

He has now joined Bolton for the 2022/23 campaign, with manager Ian Evatt offering him the chance to become a “key member of the first team.”

“He has made a superb start to his career for club and country and we are looking forward to working with him next season,” Evatt, who attempted to sign Bradley on loan in January, told Bolton’s official website.

“He has the opportunity here to become a key member of the first team in a position we have been looking to strengthen.

“It’s an exciting acquisition which again shows the club is heading in the right direction and we really hope Conor has a successful and enjoyable time with us.

“I believe he’s going to be a top, top player, so it’s great for us.”

There are high hopes for Bradley among the Liverpool hierarchy, and it has been mooted that he shift into a more advanced role in midfield in the future.

A season spent as first-choice right-back at Bolton, who finished ninth in League One last season, who certainly aid his development ahead of a return to Anfield next summer.