Daniel Sturridge has been released by Australian club Perth Glory having seen his game time limited by injury, making only one start since arriving on a free.

Sturridge joined Perth Glory last year after 19 months without a club, having been released from his contract with Trabzonspor in 2020.

It was a rough start for the former Liverpool striker as he was left to miss vital integration time due to quarantine protocols in Western Australia, along with the process of getting up to speed again.

He played 93 minutes over five appearances in his first three months in the squad, with the A-League affected by delays due to COVID-19.

But a groin injury suffered in a 1-0 loss to Macarthur FC in February – just 20 minutes after coming on at half-time – sidelined the 32-year-old for two months, seeing him miss 14 games.

Of those 14 games, Perth Glory lost 11 and drew the other three, seeing them finish bottom of the A-League and eight points adrift of second-bottom Brisbane Roar.

The writing was on the wall for Sturridge before he made his return to action with 45 minutes in his first and only start, a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers in April, and he has now been formally released.

A statement from Perth Glory confirmed the news on Friday, with Sturridge now expected to seek a new club as a free agent.

Though it was a bold move from the ex-Reds No. 15 to head to Australia, it served as another setback in his career since departing Anfield in 2019.

Sturridge was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Champions League that year, but his persistent fitness issues saw chances of a contract extension fade, while a betting charge and subsequent ban curtailed his spell with next club Trabzonspor.

He had spent time on trial with Real Mallorca last summer, prior to joining Perth Glory, while his affinity with the United States has long seen him linked with club in MLS.

More recently, Sturridge has begun media work within football, working for American network CBS Sports for the Champions League final last month.