Liverpool are said to be confident of clinching the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a club-record deal, with informal talks having taken place.

Nunez has emerged as Jurgen Klopp‘s priority target to replace Sadio Mane this summer, despite negotiations between Liverpool and Bayern Munich hitting a bum note.

Mane is still likely to join the Bundesliga champions at same stage, but central to the club’s decision to allow the No. 10 to leave is securing his successor first.

According to Goal‘s Neil Jones, Liverpool are now “confident” they will finalise a deal for 22-year-old Uruguay striker Nunez.

Benfica are, unsurprisingly, “willing to do business,” but the Reds “would have to break their transfer record” to sign him – that record currently standing at £75 million.

The Mirror‘s David Maddock has outlined the expected terms of the agreement, with the overall fee brought to around £83 million if all add-ons are paid.

Maddock claims that sporting director Julian Ward – who takes over from Michael Edwards this summer – “has already held informal discussions over a down payment of around £65 million.”

Various bonuses, based on appearances and individual and team success, worth around £18 million would then be structured into the deal.

Nunez is said to have “made it clear he won’t listen to offers from rival clubs,” with Maddock listing Man United, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid among those, putting Benfica “under pressure” to thrash out terms with Liverpool.

Reports in Portugal have claimed that Nunez will sign a five-year contract at Anfield, with it seeming likely now that he will become a Liverpool player.