Mohamed Salah would give up every personal award this season for a chance of replaying the Champions League final, with a part of the No. 11 wishing the new season was already here.

Liverpool’s season was one to savour, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side setting an incredible benchmark on their way to competing in every game possible for them.

It ended with two trophies in the cabinet and two narrow misses in the Premier League and Champions League, the latter of which came in the space of just six days.

The Reds had opportunities to inflict defeat on Real Madrid in Paris but a swift sucker punch from Vinicius Jr was enough for the Spanish outfit to lift the trophy for the 14th time.

Salah came close to delivering glory for the Reds only for Thibaut Courtois to prove the hero for Real, ensuring his remarkable personal season did not end with a triumphant goal or trophy lift.

And the Egyptian said he would trade all the personal awards he acquired thanks to his prolific season, 31 goals and 15 assists, for another shot at the European Cup final.

“Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget,” Salah penned on Instagram.

“I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works.

“I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t.

“I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow.”

It’s no doubt ignited a fresh fire for Salah, and the hope is he can harness it when the new season starts in August, even if speculation regarding his contract situation drags on.

Salah has won the FWA Footballer of the Year, PFA Fans’ Player of the Year, Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award this season and saw his effort against Man City crowned as Premier League Goal of the Season.