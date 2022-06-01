Liverpool will meet Man City in the latest edition of the Community Shield following their FA Cup triumph, and the fixture is not to take place in its usual Wembley setting.

There will not be a long wait to see Jurgen Klopp‘s side face off against Pep Guardiola’s next season, with the two to play out the curtain-raiser a week before the Premier League resumes.

It’s a battle of the winners of the Premier League FA Cup and it will be the third match between Liverpool and City in 2022.

The match is earlier than most seasons due to the World Cup in Qatar pushing the schedule forward, creating another relentless fixture list for all.

When and where is the 2022 Community Shield?

The 2022 Community Shield is to take place on Saturday, July 30, with kickoff at 5pm (BST).

And it is to be played at Leicester‘s King Power Stadium, which is due to the Women’s Euro 2022 final being held at Wembley on the same weekend.

With the stadium holding a capacity of 32,000, demand for tickets will certainly outweigh supply.

Where does it fall in Reds’ schedule?

Liverpool are to return to pre-season training on Monday, July 4 before travelling to the Far East for a friendly in both Bangkok (July 12) and Singapore (July 15).

A training camp in Europe is then expected, meaning there are only 26 days from the start of pre-season to the curtain-raiser of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool’s Community Shield history

This will be the third time Klopp’s side has contested this fixture, largely regarded as a glorified pre-season friendly.

Both Man City (2019) and Arsenal (2020) went on to lift the shield on those occasions, both of which ended with a penalty shootout.

The Reds’ last triumph was in 2006 over Chelsea, made possible by the FA Cup final triumph by Rafa Benitez’s side.