Nottingham Forest break club record to sign ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest have announced a club-record deal for ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, whose move from Union Berlin will bank his former club a payday.

In six years on the books with Liverpool, Awoniyi failed to make a single appearance for the club – not even in a pre-season friendly.

But the Nigerian is now back in England and primed for a key role with newly promoted Premier League outfit Forest, who have confirmed a club-record transfer.

Awoniyi leaves Union Berlin a year on from his £6.5 million move from Liverpool, having also spent the previous season on loan at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

With Forest paying up to £17.5 million for the 24-year-old, Union have made a profit of £11 million on a player who scored 15 goals in 31 games in the Bundesliga last season.

And owing to a 10 percent sell-on clause negotiated by Liverpool upon his switch, the Reds will land a £1.75 million windfall.

That brings their profit on a player signed for just £400,000 from the Imperial Soccer Academy to £7.85 million – not inclusive of any loan fees paid by FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, KAA Gent, Mainz and Union.

firo: 18.12.2020 Football, Soccer 1. Bundesliga, Season 2020/2021 Union Berlin - BVB Borussia Dortmund 2: 1 Union Taiwo Awoniyi, jubilation, goaljubel, gesture, gesture, after the 1: 0, | usage worldwide

In total, Awoniyi struck 25 times in 65 appearances for Union, along with nine assists – no player scored more for the club during his two years in Berlin.

He will finally make his Premier League debut this season having found himself ineligible for a UK work permit throughout his time at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp remains a keen admirer of the razor-sharp, powerhouse striker, but with Darwin Nunez arriving in a £85 million deal this summer, there was no urgency for a return.

