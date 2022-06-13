Benfica have officially confirmed a €100 million deal with Liverpool for striker Darwin Nunez, who is set to complete his switch to Anfield shortly.

Talks have been ongoing between Benfica and Liverpool over the past week, with sporting director Julian Ward flying to Portugal to finalise terms.

Nunez, the 22-year-old striker, cut short his international duty with Uruguay to undergo a medical and discuss the final details of a six-year contract.

That medical is set to take place on Monday, but as a publicly traded company, Benfica have already confirmed the agreement.

In a statement in the early hours of Monday morning, the Portuguese club announced that the transfer is worth a guarantee €75 million (£64.02m), with a further €25 million (£21.34m) negotiated in various performance-related add-ons.

If Nunez succeeds at Anfield as hoped, then, Liverpool will eventually play Benfica a club-record £85.36m.

The Benfica statement reads:

”In the early morning hours of this Monday (0:44 am), Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of 75 million euros. “To the CMVM, Benfica’s SAD also informed that ‘the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the global amount of the sale could reach the amount of 100 million euros’. “’It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player’s sports employment contract with Liverpool FC’, it is further explained in the official document.”

Liverpool are yet to confirm the deal on their official channels, with this subject to a successful medical and the signing of Nunez’s contract.

The striker, who scored 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica last season, will then undergo media duties before his unveiling.

Nunez is expected to link up with his new team-mates on the first day of pre-season on July 4.