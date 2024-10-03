➔ SUPPORT US
3 Reds miss training, Alisson inquiry & Chelsea team news – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool host Chelsea in a heavyweight Premier League clash this weekend and some key team news has emerged from both camps.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Luis Díaz, Curtis Jones and Trey Nyoni during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After what feels like two months, the Reds are back in action on Sunday!

A mouthwatering home clash with a talented Chelsea side awaits, but who is missing and available for Arne Slot‘s men?

Liverpool’s head coach cast doubt over Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas in his pre-match press conference, and only the Japan international was pictured in training.

The other two were in the building so we will not read too much into it, but it will come into Slot’s consideration when he selects his XI.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

NB: These players were pictured on the outdoor pitches on Friday

Alisson and Harvey Elliott are definitely out, and while there has been no fresh update on the availability of Federico Chiesa, he was the third outfielder not spotted in training.

It means Liverpool were without five senior players in training, but two we already knew were not going to be present. Let’s hope this is as long as the ‘injury list’ gets!

  • Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed “good news” on injuries ahead of Sunday, but Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are suspended

  • OPPOSITION VIEW: Why Luis Diaz being given the “freedom of Anfield” could decide Liverpool vs. Chelsea, he’s scored in the last two league meetings!
  • QUIZ: Here’s a Liverpool-inspired Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, with 15 questions for you to prove your elite knowledge! Let us know if you’re owed an imaginary £1M
  • WATCH IN FULL: Slot’s pre-Chelsea press conference. Surprise, he got asked about contracts again!

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 8, 2022: Newcastle United's manager Eddie Howe during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St. James’ Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he wasn’t contacted by the FA to be the next England manager. They were probably put off by the idea of Jason Tindall! (BBC Sport)
  • Man United will be without Kobbie Mainoo for a few weeks because of a muscle injury. He has been horribly overplayed and they are threatening to run him into the ground! (Sky Sports)
  • Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka‘s injury suffered on international duty is not “serious,” according to Mikel Arteta. Martin Odegaard is still out, though. Come on Bournemouth! (Arsenal)
  • Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been given a three-match touchline ban by the FA for misconduct (John Percy, the Telegraph)

Ian Rush, Kop goal (PA Images)

On this day in 1992, Ian Rush became Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer, netting his 287th goal for the club.

The Reds legend’s strike came away to Man United in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford – his first-ever goal away to their most bitter rivals.

Rush would go on to score another 59 times for Liverpool before leaving Anfield in 1996, taking his overall tally to 346.

That record may never be broken!

