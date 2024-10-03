Liverpool host Chelsea in a heavyweight Premier League clash this weekend and some key team news has emerged from both camps.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

After what feels like two months, the Reds are back in action on Sunday!

A mouthwatering home clash with a talented Chelsea side awaits, but who is missing and available for Arne Slot‘s men?

Liverpool’s head coach cast doubt over Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas in his pre-match press conference, and only the Japan international was pictured in training.

The other two were in the building so we will not read too much into it, but it will come into Slot’s consideration when he selects his XI.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

NB: These players were pictured on the outdoor pitches on Friday

Alisson and Harvey Elliott are definitely out, and while there has been no fresh update on the availability of Federico Chiesa, he was the third outfielder not spotted in training.

It means Liverpool were without five senior players in training, but two we already knew were not going to be present. Let’s hope this is as long as the ‘injury list’ gets!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed “good news” on injuries ahead of Sunday, but Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are suspended

Slot has confirmed that Liverpool are “looking into” Alisson’s fitness issues, with the Brazilian proving more injury-prone than other goalkeepers

“That’s Dutch media!” – Slot has been left baffled by the criticism aimed at Virgil van Dijk during the international break. They don’t deserve him!

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has seen his contract as Fenerbahce terminated, with new manager Jose Mourinho clearly not rating him highly

This is hilarious from Andy Robertson! Watch him brilliantly shoehorn Dominik Szoboszlai‘s name in a Taylor Swift favourite HERE!

Slot says “the best way to judge us is in four weeks,” ahead of a far more challenging run for Liverpool. He’s so measured in his answers

Rio Ngumoha has received a mid-season England call-up for the U17s, meaning he will miss a number of academy matches

More from This Is Anfield

OPPOSITION VIEW: Why Luis Diaz being given the “freedom of Anfield” could decide Liverpool vs. Chelsea, he’s scored in the last two league meetings!

QUIZ: Here’s a Liverpool-inspired Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, with 15 questions for you to prove your elite knowledge! Let us know if you’re owed an imaginary £1M

Liverpool lineup options vs. Chelsea, with Slot facing a familiar fresh legs dilemma ahead of a relentless run of fixtures

WATCH IN FULL: Slot’s pre-Chelsea press conference. Surprise, he got asked about contracts again!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he wasn’t contacted by the FA to be the next England manager. They were probably put off by the idea of Jason Tindall! (BBC Sport)

Man United will be without Kobbie Mainoo for a few weeks because of a muscle injury. He has been horribly overplayed and they are threatening to run him into the ground! (Sky Sports)

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka‘s injury suffered on international duty is not “serious,” according to Mikel Arteta. Martin Odegaard is still out, though. Come on Bournemouth! (Arsenal)

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been given a three-match touchline ban by the FA for misconduct (John Percy, the Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1992, Ian Rush became Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer, netting his 287th goal for the club.

The Reds legend’s strike came away to Man United in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford – his first-ever goal away to their most bitter rivals.

Rush would go on to score another 59 times for Liverpool before leaving Anfield in 1996, taking his overall tally to 346.

That record may never be broken!