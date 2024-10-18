Anfield is back in play as Liverpool host Chelsea on Sunday, with Arne Slot‘s side coming into the clash with a handful of players in doubt.

Premier League action is upon us after a two-week hiatus, with Liverpool resuming their season as current leaders and an early target on their back.

Slot has talked down the Reds’ fixture list to date, but he faces a test against Chelsea that will tell him more about his squad as they set themselves for another intense three weeks.

Liverpool’s return from the last international break ended with a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, so will the Dutchman take lessons from that day into account on Sunday?

Here’s how Slot could line up his side at Anfield.

Team News

Two days ahead of the clash, Slot admitted that there are “a few issues” throughout his squad following international exploits:

Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas in doubt after battling illness

Need closer look at Alexis Mac Allister after adductor issues

No new update on Federico Chiesa, still in doubt

Liverpool “looking into” Alisson injuries; sidelined until late November

Liverpool’s XI vs. Chelsea

With Alisson unavailable, the obvious change from last time out is Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks for the third time this season.

Slot’s first-choice XI is obvious and it will not be a surprise to see him opt for as close to it as he can, but Mac Allister is the big question mark after his recent fitness struggles.

He played 66 minutes for Argentina in the second and final game and ought to be available against Chelsea, but Liverpool may need to be cautious so they don’t lose him like they did Alisson.

Assuming all went well in Friday’s training session, we could see this:

Kelleher to sit behind Trent, Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson

Gravenberch in midfield alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai

Salah, Diaz and Jota start together for sixth time this season

That would see the Reds line up as follows:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

If Slot takes lessons from Forest, though, and looks for more fresh legs after the international break, then he could end up with a similar team to the one that faced Palace.

With Andy Robertson playing a maximum 180 minutes for Scotland, Tsimikas could be turned to should he prove he is over the illness that plagued him during the break.

Mac Allister and Diaz, ordinarily, are key members of the XI, but fitness concerns for the former and a long journey back from South America could give chances to Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

This would be a twist in Slot’s early rotation blueprint, but it is a team still more than capable of collecting all three points:

Tsimikas at left-back over Robertson

Jones starts second game in a row in midfield

Gakpo on the left wing

This is how Liverpool would take to the field:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

The likelihood is that Slot will name as close to his first-choice XI as he can, illness and fitness permitting, with rotation then to come into consideration against Leipzig in midweek.

The defeat to Forest has played on his mind, he’s mentioned it enough, and Liverpool need to ensure they learn their lessons and start this next run of games with three points.