Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed “good news” on the injury front ahead of their trip to Liverpool, with Reece James finally back in contention.

England right-back James returned to training with Chelsea last week after two months out with another injury – this time a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

It was the latest in a long line of issues for the captain, but speaking ahead of Liverpool vs. Chelsea on Sunday, Maresca confirmed he is in contention.

That comes with “good news” regarding the Blues’ injury situation on the whole, though Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana will both miss out due to suspension.

“Finally we are all available. [Apart from] the suspended ones,” Maresca told reporters on Friday, per football.london.

“[Reece James] is available. He worked with us through the international break. Finally, he is back.

“It’s complicated when you get injuries again and again. It’s not easy – you are always looking for a solution.

“The solution with Reece is the same we are using with Wes and Romeo; using them in one game per week. Reece’s body, at the moment, cannot play twice a week.”

It remains to be seen, then, whether James will be used against Liverpool, with Chelsea set to play Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League four days later.

There is a chance Maresca decides against throwing him into such a high-profile clash, but it certainly complicates preparations for Arne Slot.

When it comes to the absence of Cucurella and Fofana – who have been first-choice starters this season – the Italian was positive about the opportunity for others.

“It’s not a problem. I’m very happy with the squad, very happy with the players since we started,” he explained.

“We try to share minutes with all the competition we have. We have two suspended players. We will find different players.”

Maresca did reveal that left-back Ben Chilwell is a doubt due to illness, though, which is also the case for Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo at Liverpool.

Chilwell could be an option to replace Cucurella, but Renato Veiga is a more likely stand-in, while either Tosin Adarabioyo or Axel Disasi should come in for Fofana at centre-back.

Possible Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson