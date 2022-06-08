Takumi Minamino is closing in on a departure from Liverpool as the battle for his signature heats up, with at least five clubs interested.

The Reds are willing to let the Japan international go this summer for a fee in the region of £17m (€20m), and they expect his future to be resolved quickly amid strong interest.

Minamino’s agent, Yusuke Akiyama, is currently in Europe holding meetings with a number of clubs as he looks to finalise a move for his client.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is keen to link back up with the 27-year-old after they worked successfully together at RB Salzburg.

Southampton would also like Minamino to return to St Mary’s having had him on loan during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

And there is further interest within the Premier League from Wolves and newly promoted Fulham – the latter having recently lost No.10 Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool.

These clubs will need to see off competition from Monaco, who are set to receive a cash injection from Real Madrid for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, a drawn-out battle to sign Minamino is not expected, with Liverpool sources expecting a speedy resolution.

The forward is, in fact, in line to depart before Sadio Mane, whose prospective move to Bayern Munich continues to drag on.

An offer worth up to £25m was rejected last week, with sporting director Julian Ward ready to hold out for a fee between £35-40m.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been identified as the number one choice to replace the Senegalese, though Liverpool are insistent they will not become embroiled in a bidding war amid interest from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

It is likely they will be required to break their transfer record – the £75m paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 – to sign the Uruguayan this summer.