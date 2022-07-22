Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet as Liverpool rounded off their trip to Asia with victory against Crystal Palace. Here are 22 of the best photos!

The Reds cruised to victory in Singapore in a game that saw them debut their 2022/23 home kit for the first time.

Captain Henderson scored the opener in the first half after Harvey Elliott, who was excellent in the first half, teed him up inside the box.

Salah, Nunez, and co. were introduced at half-time and got straight into the action with Salah bending home Liverpool’s second in the early stages of the second half, aided by a deflection and some poor goalkeeping.

The only downside to the victory was an injury for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who limped off after pulling up when taking a shot in the first half.

Here are 22 of the best photos as Liverpool saw off the Eagles in Singapore.

The Reds were back in red after debuting their dazzling new away strip against Man United on Tuesday.

Much better, right?

Henderson’s opener came after just 12 minutes.

James Milner fired the ball out to the right-side of the pitch, with Joel Matip allowing the ball to run through to Elliott.

The 19-year-old, who has been Liverpool’s brightest spark in both pre-season matches so far this summer, cut the ball back to his captain who curled home with a trademark finish from just inside the box.

From there on it was all Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury came just before half-time, after he had burst forward and unleashed an effort on goal.

He immediately signalled to the sidelines and was replaced by Leighton Clarkson, who played all of two minutes before being replaced for the second half.

The injury comes at a bad time for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who now looks likely to miss the vasty majority, if not all, of the remainder of Liverpool’s pre-season.

Salah looked razor sharp in the second half, netting with a trademark effort as he cut in from the right-hand side.

Nunez, who was also introduced at half-time, was not on the scoresheet, but will have benefited from more minutes alongside the Egyptian.

Salah was also handed the armband by Virgil van Dijk when a host of changes were made with around 15 minutes remaining. Suits you, Mo!

He and Fabio Carvalho were the only survivors of the group introduced at half-time.

That was that. Liverpool secured victory and with it came the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy, which Henderson lifted at full-time.

Over 50,000 came out to see the Reds at the Singapore National Stadium and for some it will have been an occasion they’ll never forget.

Lots going on, here!

Liverpool will now head home for a few days in Liverpool before a trip to Germany to take on RB Leipzig next week.