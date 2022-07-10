Liverpool’s final match of the season saw them beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but Jurgen Klopp insists their campaign actually finished on a high.

Speaking upon the club’s arrival in Thailand for the first leg of their pre-season tour, Klopp reflected on the “incredible” parade the team arrived home to the day after a night to forget in Paris.

The Reds fell short in both the Premier League and the Champions League, having gone into the final week of the season with a chance to secure an unprecedented quadruple.

However, Klopp believes the parade, which saw around 500,000 people show their support for the Reds on the streets of Liverpool, ensured a positive conclusion to the 2021/22 campaign.

Some players went as far as to say the parade “was one of the best days of their lives,” a claim that’s also backed up by the Liverpool manager.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Klopp told reporters in Bangkok.

“Hendo said it after and I think we all felt it, it was one of the best days of our lives, for different reasons.

“It was the atmosphere, of course, but it was also the show of respect for what we all did together in the years before, not only the year before, but the years before, because we didn’t have the chance to celebrate the championship properly and all those kinds of things.”

Klopp also revealed his disbelief when it was put to him recently that Liverpool’s season had ended on a negative note.

“Only a few days ago, people asked me, ‘How was it to end the season on a low?’ and I really had to think, ‘On a low? What do you mean?'” he continued.

“And then I realised, ‘Oh, you mean the Champions League final?’ I get it, but our season finishing was the parade and that was an absolute high.”

Now, the Reds are determined to ensure they can enjoy such a memorable day once more, and look set to challenge for multiple honours again in 2022/23.

“I didn’t need proof, to be honest, but if somebody needed it that was definitely the proof that this club is so extremely special and, that people are so extremely in our situation, I don’t have the right words for it. It’s absolutely outstanding.

“And now a real push to try and have this again and again and again for whatever reason, it must be a good reason obviously and we will try everything to have a good reason for a parade next year again.”

Liverpool’s preparations for the new season will begin with a pre-season friendly against Man United at the Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday.