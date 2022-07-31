Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg: Young Reds defeated in final friendly

An exceptionally young and inexperienced Liverpool side – one that would actually qualify for an under-21s fixture – lost the Reds’ final pre-season friendly at home to Strasbourg.

Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg

Pre-Season Friendly (5), Anfield

July 31, 2022

Goals

Thomasson 4′

Diallo 14′

Thomasson 21′

A Liverpool team that would actually qualify for an under-21s fixture, featuring eight teenagers, lined up for the Reds’ final pre-season friendly.

The youthful home side went behind early on, conceding in the fourth minute when teenage right-back Isaac Mabaya dallied and was made to pay as Strasbourg forward Adrien Thomasson got in and dinked the ball over Harvey Davies in goal.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 14th minute, this time it was left-back Luke Chambers who gifted the opportunity with a poor pass into his own box which forward Habib Diallo capitalised with another well-taken finish.

It was 3-0 on the 20-minute mark, Thomasson doubling his lead after Milner lost out in a challenge on the halfway line and the French side broke. Liverpool’s defending was like that of a youth side.

Thankfully, Liverpool managed to gain a footing in the game, with James Milner working extra hard to support his young teammates.

Spanish youngster Stefan Bajcetic came the closest to getting a goal back, testing the ‘keeper with a free kick from the edge of the box,

Half time: Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg

Nat Phillips replaced Mabaya at half time, with Joe Gomez moving to right back.

17-year-old Bobby Clark, son of former Newcastle midfielder, Lee, then replaced Bajcetic, while Sepp van den Berg came on for Ibrahima Konate after the centre-back picked up a knock.

Liverpool began to enjoy more of the ball, Carvalho fired a good chance high over the bar and Morton tested the ‘keeper with a drive from the edge of the box.

Polish teenager Mateusz Musialowski replaced Melkamu Frauendorf with 15 minutes to go.

Liverpool did better in the second 45, in a valuable night for the club’s bright youngsters.

Referee: Darren England

Liverpool: Davies, Mabaya (Phillips 46′), Konate (Van den Berg 57′), Gomez, Chambers, Bajcetic (Clark 57′), Milner, Morton, Elliott, Frauendorf (Musialowski 76′), Carvalho

Subs not used: Mrozek