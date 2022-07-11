Liverpool have confirmed another loan deal as 19-year-old left-back Owen Beck heads out, with the youngster joining Famalicao in the Portuguese top flight.

Beck emerged as arguably the top performer in Liverpool’s academy ranks last season, with his relentless brand of left-back play making him a devastating outlet for the under-23s.

The Welsh youngster also made two appearances for the first team, as well as training with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad on a regular basis throughout the campaign.

Such is Beck’s potential that he attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and elsewhere in the Football League in the early weeks of the transfer window.

And he has made the ambitious move of joining Famalicao in the Primeira Liga, with the club confirming a season-long deal for the teenager.

Famalicao finished eighth in the Portuguese top flight last term, but have seen first-choice left-back depart this summer on the expiry of his loan.

There is a chance, then, that Beck takes up a regular starting berth under Rui Pedro Silva – formerly assistant manager at Wolves – which would prove an invaluable experience.

Liverpool had earmarked a move abroad for their No. 63 despite sanctioning a switch to Bolton for fellow academy full-back Conor Bradley, with there clearly high hopes for Beck.

He finds himself in a difficult position, however, behind not only Andy Robertson but also Kostas Tsimikas, with few avenues open to him at Anfield.

If he establishes himself as a key player in Portugal, though, there is every chance that Beck could return and give Klopp a tough decision to make next summer.

All the best, Owen!