Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho pulled on the brand new Liverpool away kit as the Reds fell to a 4-0 defeat to Man United in Bangkok.

This is why you start pre-season against Tranmere!

Liverpool were dealt a pre-season opener to forget at the Rajamangala Stadium, but it was still great to see the Reds back in action.

Jurgen Klopp fielded three different teams in the space of 90 minutes, with all 10 outfield players changed after each half an hour.

Fabio Carvalho made his first Liverpool appearance from the start, as the Reds gave an outing to the brand new away kit that was unveiled earlier in the day.

Carvalho was one of three Liverpool players to hit the woodwork on the night.

Luis Diaz was another to be denied by the post in the first half.

Despite dominating large parts of the game, the Reds failed to make a breakthrough and were punished for some uncharacteristic errors at the back.

The second of which, a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson in defence, resulted in Alisson being beaten by a Fred chip from the edge of the box.

The 60 minute mark saw Liverpool introduce Darwin Nunez and a number of other star players who only began their pre-season preparations on Sunday.

Nunez will feel he should have scored when Mohamed Salah‘s shot cannoned off the post, before the Uruguayan blazed the rebound over.

At full-time, the Reds received medals for their efforts and will now move onto the second leg of their Asia tour…

That will bring them to Singapore, where they face Crystal Palace on Friday.